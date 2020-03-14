DANCE

Dance at Philip Billard VFW Post No. 1650: Corn Beef and Cabbage, 4-8 p.m., Tuesday, March 17, Lounge; Live Music, Heartstrings, 7-10 p.m., Wednesday, March 18, Lounge; Texas Hold 'Em, 7 p.m. to close, Thursday, March 19, Lounge; Live Music, Back Alley Blues, 7-10 p.m., Friday, March 20, Lounge; Live Music, Sierra, 7-10:30 p.m., Saturday, March 21, Main Hall Open to the public.

MUSIC

Acappella Unlimited: 7-11 p.m. Monday, March 16, Seaman Community Church, 2036 N.W. Taylor. Looking for new ladies who love to sing. Information: Helen at 836-2320 or acappellaunlimited.com.

Flint Hills Harmony Sweet Adelines: 6:45-9 p.m. Tuesday, March 17, West Side Christian Church, 432 S.W. Lindenwood Ave. Women who love to sing are invited. Chorus directed by Chris Day. Information: 260-0550, flinthillsharmonychorus@gmail.com.

Capital City Barbershop Chorus: 7-9:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 17, West Side Baptist Church, 1008 S.W. 4th St. New members and guests welcome. Information: 273-9514, capitalcitychorusa039@gmail.com or capitalcitychorus.com.

Prairie Winds Flute Choir: 7-8:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 18, 1724 S.W. Crest Drive. An opportunity to explore small group ensembles. Meet flutists from Topeka and neighboring communities and develop a sense of camaraderie and pride with fellow flutists. Just bring your love of music and an enthusiasm to play.

THEATER

“Disney’s Little Mermaid”: 2 p.m. Sunday, March 8, Columbian Theater, 521 Lincoln Ave, Wamego. Tickets: $15-$20.

FILM

Lawrence

LIBERTY HALL CINEMA: 644 Massachusetts St., Lawrence. Showtimes for Sunday, March 15, through Thursday, March 19.

“Go Greed”: 1:30 p.m. and 6:20 p.m. Sunday; 9 p.m. Monday; 4:15 p.m. Tuesday; 6:20 p.m. Wednesday.

“Once Were Brothers”: 1:40 p.m. and 9 p.m. Sunday; 4:15 p.m. Monday; 6:20 p.m. Tuesday; 9 p.m. Wednesday.

"Parasite": 3:40 p.m. Sunday; 6:20 p.m. Monday; 8:30 p.m. Tuesday; 3:50 p.m. Wednesday.

“Wendy”: 3:50 p.m., 6:30 p.m. and 8:40 p.m. Sunday; 4 p.m., 6:40 p.m. and 8:40 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday.

Friday and Saturday showtimes not available at press time.

Tickets: $10 ($9 students with ID; $8 children 11 and younger and seniors 60 and older). Matinee prices (shows before 6 p.m.); $8 ($7 children and seniors). Information: 749-1972, libertyhall.net.

VENUES

Mixed Media for Adults: 10-11:30 a.m. Sunday, March 15, and Thursday, March 19, Mize Art Studio & Classroom, 5307 S.W. 14th St. This class is especially designed for adult art enthusiasts of any skill level. Whether you are an interested beginner or a seasoned practitioner, this course will allow you to explore a wide variety of art making techniques and enjoy the companionship of fellow art lovers. Each month of this class will be themed around specific topics, techniques and materials.

Artistic Techniques for Teens: 4:30-6 p.m. Monday, March 16, Mize Art Studio & Classroom, 5307 S.W. 14th St. This class was specifically devised to equip students with a wealth of different artistic techniques and approaches using a variety of different tools and media. Each month the class will be themed around specific topics, techniques, and materials. The weekly class fee of $25 covers professional instruction, use of studio space and use of supplies. There is a $10 discount when paying for the entire month on or before the first week of class.

Irish Whiskey Tasting: 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 17, Columbian Theater, 521 Lincoln Ave, Wamego. Tickets: $30.

I love to draw (Ages 7-12): 4:30-6 p.m., Wednesday, March 18, Mize Art Studio, 5307 S.W. 14th St. Do you have a kiddo that is constantly drawing? Each week students will create a new project that will allow them to to learn a new drawing skill or experiment with a different drawing tool. In addition, they will get to make new friends with others kids their age who also love to draw. Information: michaelmizeart.com/lessons.

We Will Rock You: 7 p.m. Thursday, Mar. 19, 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 20 and Saturday, March 211, Sheffel Theatre-Topeka Civic Theatre, 3028 S.W. 8th Ave. Information: Ticketmaster.

Welcome To Night Vale: 8 p.m. Saturday, Mar. 21, Liberty Hall, 644 Massachusetts St., Lawrence. Cost: $25-$50. Information: Ticketmaster.

CLUBS

Topeka

ABIGAIL’S GRILL & BAR, 3701 S.W. Plaza Drive: Karaoke, 9 p.m. Saturdays. 246-6866.

AJ’S NY PIZZERIA, 1930 S.W. Westport Drive: Trivia Live, presented by Challenge Entertainment, 8 p.m. Thursdays. 861-7000.

AMERICAN LEGION POST 1, 3800 S.E. Michigan: Sundays, doors open 11:30 a.m. with early bird bingo at 1:15 p.m. and regular bingo at 2 p.m., snack bar open at 12:30 p.m.; Tuesdays, early bird bingo at 5:45 p.m. and regular bingo at 6:30 p.m., snack bar open at 5 p.m. 267-1923.

AMERICAN LEGION POST 400, 3029 N.W. US-24 highway: Mondays and Thursdays, Early bird bingo: 6:30 p.m. Regular Bingo: 7 p.m. Food is served at 5:30 p.m. All members and guests welcome. 296-9400.

BLIND TIGER BREWERY & RESTAURANT, 417 S.W. 37th: St. Patty’s Day Celebration, Tuesday, March 17. 267-2739.

THE BOOBIE TRAP BAR, 1417 S.W. 6th: Karaoke, Sundays and Wednesdays. DellaComas Cosmic Experience, 10 p.m. Tuesday, March 17. Imajjin/Wabash & Lake, 9:30 p.m. Saturday, March 21. 232-9008. www.boobietrapbar.fun.

THE BRASS RAIL TAVERN, 401 N.E. Emmett: Trivia with Katelynn, 7 p.m. Tuesdays; Karaoke with Kyle, 9 p.m. Thursdays. 232-3332.

THE BREAK ROOM, 911 S. Kansas Ave.: Friday Night comedy, Fridays. Tickets: $10. www.breakroomdowntown.com.

THE BURGER STAND, 1601 S.W. Lane: Karaoke, 9 p.m. Saturdays; Free pool and ping pong, 8 to 11 p.m. Wednesdays; Trivia night, 8 to 11 p.m. Thursdays. 783-8900.

CLASSIC BEAN, in Fairlawn Plaza, 2125 S.W. Fairlawn Plaza Drive: 7:30-10:30 p.m. Friday, Duo Dujour (Variety). 7:30-10:30 p.m. Saturday, The Alliance (Pop/Rock). 271-5005.

THE DUGOUT, 1545 S.W. Fairlawn Road: 8-ball pool tournament, 7:30 p.m., and Karaoke, 9:30 p.m. to 1 a.m. Fridays and Saturdays. 273-8430.

FLAMINGO BAR & GRILL, 2335 N.W. Clay: Big Rick's Karaoke, 6 to 10 p.m. Mondays, 7 to 11 p.m. Wednesdays and 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Saturdays; Rex Karaoke, 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Fridays; Karaoke One Night Stand with Patty, 7 to 11 p.m. Thursdays. 783-2881.

GAYLE’S, 600 N.W. Paramore St.: Free Pool, noon to 5 p.m. Sundays; Karaoke with Daren & Randy Live!, 7 p.m. to midnight Mondays. (785) 232-5511.

HOOKAH HOUSE TOPEKA, 1507 S.W. 21st, Suite 201: Karaoke, 9 p.m. Tuesdays; Trivia, Wednesdays; College Night, Thursdays. 286-7003.

HOOTERS, 6100 S.W. 10th: Karaoke, Thursdays, 7 p.m. 273-9464.

J&J GALLERY BAR, 917 N. Kansas Ave.: Jars & Jams open mic, 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. most Thursdays. 581-0689.

THE LAZY TOAD, 5331 S.W. 22nd Place, in Fairlawn Plaza: Texas hold 'Em, 6 and 9 p.m. Tuesday March 17 and Wednesday March 18; Da’Coots will host Jam Night, 7 to 11 p.m. Thursday March 19; Club Kiss Dance Party, 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. Friday March 20 and Saturday March 21. 272-8623.

NORSEMEN BREWING COMPANY, 830 N. Kansas Ave., in the NOTO Arts District: Sunday Fundays, noon to 5 p.m. Team Trivia, 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays. Beer & Yoga, 11:30 a.m. Saturday, March 21. 783-3999. www.norsemenbrewingco.com.

OLD CHICAGO PIZZA & TAPROOM, 1231 S.W. Wanamaker Road: Trivia Live, presented by Challenge Entertainment, 9 p.m. Tuesdays. 273-5522.

SKINNY’S SPORTS BAR & GRILL, 4016 S.W. Huntoon: DJ Meets, 10 p.m. Fridays; DJ Mark, 10 p.m. Saturdays; Karaoke with Mark and Matt, 9:30 p.m. Thursdays. 273-1905.

SPECK’S BAR & GRILL, 2105 S.W. Mission Ave.: Sunday Funday Jam, 7 p.m. Sundays, with hosts Charlie Barber and Andrew Barber. 272-9749.

THE WHEEL BARREL, 925 N. Kansas Ave.: 289-6767.

WILD HORSE SALOON, 3249 S.W. Topeka Blvd.: Karaoke with DJ Smurf, 8 p.m. to close Sundays; Fake Patty’s Celebration, Wear Green to get in free before 10, Tuesday, March 17. College Night, Wednesdays, get in free with college ID until 11 p.m.; Free dance lessons, 8 p.m., and free pool, and no cover. Thursdays; Ladies get in free until 10 p.m. 267-3545.

Lawrence

THE BOTTLENECK, 737 New Hampshire: Deal Casino, 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 17; Source, 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 18; JL & Joey Cool, 8 p.m. Friday March 20; www.thebottlenecklive.com.

REPLAY LOUNGE, 946 Massachusetts St.: Brody Buster, 4 p.m. Sunday, March 15; Dylan Stewart and Karaoke, Mondays and Tuesdays; Open Mic, Wednesdays; Farout, 10 p.m. Thrusday, March 19, Kristin Hamilton/The Sluts, 4 p.m. Friday, March 20; Dylan Pyles, 9 p.m. Saturday, March 21. http://www.replaylounge.com/.