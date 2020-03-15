Thirty-year-old Bryon Virtue, a police officer for the city of Wellsville in Franklin County, was killed Saturday morning in a traffic crash in Douglas County, Wellsville Police Chief John Blair announced on that department’s Facebook page.

"Please keep his family in your prayers," Blair said on that site.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office on Sunday wasn’t releasing the name or age of a female driver who was also killed in the two-vehicle crash, which was reported about 5:30 a.m. Saturday in the 700 block of N. 1800 Road, also known as the Farmers’ Turnpike, between Lawrence and Lecompton.

Further details were unavailable.