Just 100 years ago in 1920, about 30% of the U.S. population were farmers or ranchers. Today, a little more than 1% of the U.S. population are farmers or ranchers.

In Kansas, we tend to think of farmers as those growing wheat, corn, grain sorghum, (what most of us call “milo”) soybeans, sunflowers and some cotton. Ranchers, well, in Kansas they raise cattle mostly. Agriculture includes much more than this.

In the southeastern and northwestern part of the county, timber production is a large sector of agriculture. California and south Texas grow much of the produce we consume. Nurseries and greenhouses grow flowers, shrubs and garden plants. Goats, sheep, hogs and poultry are grown in many different regions of the country.

The U.S. has one of the most affordable, safe and available food supplies in the world. I am most familiar with the central plains agriculture, having spent most of my years either in east Texas, or northwest and central Kansas. I was not born on a farm (like many Americans my age, my grandparents all farmed), but I have spent 20 years working in the Agriculture field either as an Extension Educator, a professional farm manager and now as an agriculture instructor at a two-year college here in Kansas.

Many farmers and ranchers in Kansas have a two or four-year degree in some type of agricultural science, and many have advanced degrees. Farming is an extremely high-tech industry; we use auto-steer tractors that can be precise down to one inch, and variable rate technology is used is applying fertilizers and in planning crops. Seed traits have advanced to the point that we are able to produce more grain per acre while using less water, fertilizers, as well as weed and insect control. We care about our ground, the environment and the future of the world for our children.

It’s an exciting time of the year for us. The wheat will soon begin to green up and grow rapidly, corn planting is just around the corner (April for most of Kansas) and cattle will be moved to grass in April. There will be a great deal of activity in the fields from now until October - planting and fertilizing crops, keeping weeds under control, moving cattle and harvesting. So when you drive by a field or pasture and see a farmer or rancher out there, quietly thank them for the bread, pasta, vegetables, hamburgers and all of the rest of the affordable, safe and abundant food we enjoy.

Kent McKinnis is the Agriculture Instructor at Hutchinson Community College.