This content is being provided for free as a public service to our readers during the coronavirus outbreak. Please support local journalism by subscribing at salina.com/subscribenow.

The Salina Area United Way announced it will close its Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) Program office for the remainder of the tax season.

In a press release, Claire Mullen, executive director the Salina Area United Way, said the closing comes in the wake of coronavirus concerns and the recommendation from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that gatherings of 50 people or more be canceled or postponed.

The United Way said those who have already had taxes completed through the VITA office and have questions or concerns should contact its office at 785-827-1312.