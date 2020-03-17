This content is being provided for free as a public service to our readers during the coronavirus outbreak. Please support local journalism by subscribing to The Newton Kansan online at https://www.thekansan.com/subscribenow.

During this time of reduced travel and “social distancing” because of the COVID-19 coronavirus, people still have to eat.

Most of the restaurants in Newton are still reported open, however some have made changes in how they have done business.

Restaurants in Newton offering only drive through service include Taco Bell, Burger King and Arby’s.

McDonald’s and KFC are offering drive through and carry out service only.

At Taco Bell, this was a national mandate at the corporate level.

“As regions of the U.S. begin to mandate public closures and self-quarantine, we are equipping our restaurants to serve our guests via drive-thru and delivery only where necessary,” Taco Bell CEO Mark King said in a prepared statement. “Should we need to temporarily close our dining rooms, we would be limiting millions of guest interactions and further enabling social distancing.”

Many of the other national chains have offered similar statements.

Many Newton restaurants offer carry-out and curbside services with several expanding these options well before the COVID-19 outbreak.

As this is a fluid situation, subject to change without notice, it’s best to call the restaurant in advance to find out what services are still being offered.