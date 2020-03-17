The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office reported it seized 176 pounds of marijuana Tuesday morning after stopping a van for a traffic violation on Interstate 70 near S.W. Wanamaker Road.

The marijuana has an estimated street value of $225,000, Sheriff Brian Hill said in a news release.

He said deputies arrested the van’s driver, 26-year-old Keith Lamont Hackworth Jr., of Columbus, Ohio.

Hackworth was being held Tuesday afternoon in the Shawnee County Jail in connection with one count each of possessing a hallucinogenic drug and distributing a hallucinogenic drug, according to jail records.

Hill said a sheriff’s deputy shortly after 9 a.m. stopped the 2020 Ford Econoline van, which had been rented in Ohio.

“Through the investigation of he traffic stop, 176 pounds of marijuana was seized,” he said.

The Topeka Police Department assisted with the investigation, Hill said.

He said the incident remained under investigation.