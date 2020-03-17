This content provided free of charge by the McPherson Sentinel.

The McPherson Family YMCA sent a letter to members March 16 announcing the closure of the facility in the face of COVID-19.

“Based on recently updated guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Y-USA recommendations, the McPherson Family YMCA will temporarily close from 3/17/2020 to 4/1/2020, at which point we will re-evaluate.

Youth and Adult Sports, swim lessons, gymnastics, Y-Kids (Pending USD 418 schedule) and Middle School Connect and Ambassadors have all been postponed as a result of the shuttering.

As of March 17 There have been no confirmed cases of COVID-19 at the Y facility, nor in McPherson County.

“We increased our existing cleaning protocols to help prevent the spread of germs,” the letter said. “At the McPherson Family YMCA, the safety and well-being of our members, staff, volunteers and the broader McPherson community have always been and will always be a top priority.”

Full-time staff will still be working and available to answer questions via phone between 8:30 am and 4:30 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.

“This temporary closure, as well as the cancellation of various services in and around our community, will have very real financial consequences for organizations like the Y that rely heavily on the support of members, program participants and donors,” the letter said.