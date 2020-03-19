This content is being provided for free as a public service to our readers during the coronavirus outbreak. Please support local journalism by subscribing to CJOnline at www.cjonline.com/subscribe.

TOPEKA — Under pressure to expedite legislative business by spread of the coronavirus in Kansas, the House and Senate went into overdrive Thursday to complete deals on a new state budget and an updated 10-year highway program before vacating the Capitol until late April.

These high-dollar pieces of the political puzzle would dedicate nearly $20 billion during the fiscal year starting July 1, while the transportation blueprint earmarked $9.7 billion to projects during the upcoming decade.

The GOP-led House and Senate voted to send the comprehensive transportation bill to Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly. The decadelong program for roads, bridges, railways and airports would make a top priority of highway system preservation projects and the completion of T-Works projects promised a decade ago but derailed because of budget problems. The state’s plan would then turn funding to large modernization or expansion projects.

It was a compromise among legislators, construction industry lobbyists and the Kansas Department of Transportation, said Rep. Kathy Wolfe Moore, D-Kansas City.

"It’s very important to the future of Kansas," she said. "It’s nice to have a little bit of good news today in the face of everything else."

Sen. Carolyn McGinn, chairwoman of the Senate Ways and Means Committee, said negotiators agreed to set aside $50 million for unforeseen expenditures during the COVID-19 crisis. Another $15 million was earmarked for emergency preparedness operations tied to the coronavirus.

The Legislature is scheduled to return in just over five weeks to adjust the $19.8 billion budget and take up other unfinished work on bills, but there was no guarantee the pandemic would allow the 165 legislators to congregate.

"This budget can sustain our state as we move forward," McGinn said.

The budget approved by the House 99-16 and by the Senate 28-10 deleted a scheduled $268 million transfer to the Kansas Public Employees Retirement System that was endorsed by the Legislature earlier in the session to make up for missed payments from past years. Also removed were planned payments of $132 million to the Pooled Money Investment Board and $58 for bonds issued by the Department of Commerce.

"We are in uncertain times," said Rep. Troy Waymaster, a Bunker Hill Republican who chairs the House Appropriations Committee. "We have no idea how this is going to progress. Right now, we do what we can."

Some budget provisions for the upcoming fiscal year would be finalized upon the Legislature’s return, if public health conditions permit. As it stands, the budget included but didn’t fund a 2.5% pay raise for employees in the executive branch and at regents institutions.

Rep. David French, R-Lansing, said the coronavirus pandemic required lawmakers to strip down the budget to basic levels to preserve resources for the health crisis.

"The additional spending in this budget far exceeds the state’s ability to fund it without tax increases," he said.