Updated at 5:18 p.m. March 23, 2020, with additional information.

An employee at the VA hospital in Leavenworth has tested positive for the coronavirus, according to a news release from the hospital.

Officials at the hospital believe risk of transmission to patients and other staff remains low at this time.

Leadership at the Eisenhower VA Medical Center were notified Sunday that an employee had tested positive for what is known as COVID-19.

This is the same day that officials with the Leavenworth County Health Department announced a fifth confirmed case of the virus in the county.

The employee of the VA hospital will follow instructions of medical providers and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, according to the news release from the hospital.

Officials at the Eisenhower VA Medical Center are collaborating with the local health jurisdiction for monitoring.

Staff at the hospital continue to screen veterans and other personnel who present with symptoms of fever, cough and shortness of breath who meet the CDC criteria for evaluation of the COVID-19 virus.

Per CDC guidance and VA protocols, individuals known to be at risk for the COVID-19 virus are immediately isolated to prevent potential spread to others, according to the news release.

Veterans who plan to come to the hospital for a health care visit are asked to call first at 785-350-3111 ext. 54555, even if they already have an appointment, or send a secure message through My HealtheVet Secure Messaging. Veterans may be able to get diagnosed and receive care through VA telehealth without having to leave home.

The fifth person in Leavenworth County to test positive for COVID-19 is man in his 50s. He had no recent travel history, according to a news release from the Health Department.

On Monday, Eisenhower VA Medical Center implemented what hospital spokesman Joseph Burks called Tier-III COVID-19 procedures.

Hospital officials previously had been screening visitors and staff members as they entered the building. But Burks said people are now being screened as they enter the VA grounds.

"It will actually speed up the process for everybody," Burks said. "We’ll screen them at their cars and then proceed accordingly."

Visitors who are not patients are being restricted. But exceptions may be made for people visiting patients who are in critical condition or in end-of-life situations.

Similar procedures have been implemented at other facilities that are part of the VA Eastern Kansas Health Care System, which includes a hospital in Topeka.

Veterans who plan to come to the hospital for a health care visit are asked to call first at 785-350-3111, ext. 54555, even if they already have an appointment, or send a secure message through My HealtheVet Secure Messaging. Veterans may be able to get diagnosed and receive care through VA telehealth without having to leave home.

Veterans who have appointments but feel well enough to reschedule their visits for later dates are asked to call their primary care teams.

Patients who visit the Eisenhower VA Medical Center are asked to arrive at least 20 minutes in advance to allow additional time for the screening process.

On Friday, all of the patients in the Senior Behavioral Health department at Saint John Hospital were placed in quarantine after someone tested positive for COVID-19.

Sam Allred, a spokesman for the hospital, would not comment about whether the person who tested positive for the coronavirus was a patient, staff member or visitor.

Hospital officials have identified the staff members and patients who came into contact with the person, and all guidelines and recommendations from the Leavenworth County Health Department and Kansas Department of Health and Environment are being followed, according to the news release.

The patients at the Senior Behavioral Health Department will be quarantined for a total of 14 days.

As of Monday afternoon, the number of reported cases of COVID-19 in Leavenworth County remained at five.

Three of the five people who tested positive had no recent travel history, which indicates people have been infected by transmission within the county, according to the news release from the Leavenworth County Health Department.

"Social distancing needs to be adhered to," Leavenworth County Health Officer Jamie Miller said in a news release. "The community continues to be exposed because many still are not following the orders and guidelines. If you are ill or have symptoms, the bottom line to protect the community is to stay home."

