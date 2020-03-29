I am getting increasingly concerned about the lack of diligence illustrated by majority legislative members on issues that have concern or adversely impact people of color.

One case that readily comes to mind is HB 2585. While this bill seeks protection for Kansas residents against the power of utility companies to come into neighborhoods and place unsightly large utility poles in community neighborhoods, unfortunately for the 67214 zip code area, including the neighborhood I grew up in, it is a little too late.

Once when visiting my home neighborhood with my grandsons, my older grandson, 13 at the time, asked, “Nana, why would someone do that to people’s homes?” Out of the mouths of our youth come wise questions generated from the innocent eyes that see the difference between good and bad.

If a 13-year-old could immediately see the wrong in placing extremely unsightly poles in front of neighborhood homes, why couldn’t Evergy?

And then to add insult to injury, a fake news article began to disseminate across social media indicating that the homes increased in value because of the poles! Upon seeing this article, I immediately thought of the Tuskegee experiment, a notorious study that became known for its racist and unethical practice. It, too, was done under the guise of helping the African American community but instead killed unsuspecting victims.

Yet, for some reason, it is still difficult for people to do the right thing.

Another bill, SB 250, seeks to provide protection against discrimination of natural hairstyles in workplaces and schools. Why, you may ask, is the bill even necessary? Answer: Because people still find it difficult to do the right thing. I understand that it has been said by a committee member that “it’s only hair!” No sir! “It is discrimination!”

Unfortunately when people cannot see outside their paradigm, they are reluctant to embrace protection for others so they revert to the safety zone of working bills they personally can relate to such as SB 158, the bill recognizing “The Polka Dance” as the state’s official dance. REALLY!

For these reasons, diversity is important in our legislative matters. If you can’t or choose not to be the one writing to include diverse opinions in the laws, perhaps you can help to voice your opinion to help ensure such diversity is in the laws.

Kansans cannot afford to be complacent because if it doesn’t matter now for you to speak up, it will not matter later when you feel compelled to speak up, because the damage has already been done.

Stay astute and aware. January through June is not the time to hibernate. For when you wake, the damage has been done.