President’s approval of coronavirus disaster in Kansas allows the state to receive federal aid; Monday is first day of statewide stay-at-home order

TOPEKA — President Donald Trump has approved a disaster declaration for Kansas, allowing the state to receive federal assistance in the fight against COVID-19.

The action provides direct assistance to local, state and tribal governments, as well as federally funded nonprofits.

"On behalf of the people of Kansas, I want to thank President Trump for granting this declaration," said Gov. Laura Kelly. "This money will go a long way toward protecting the emergency personnel who work tirelessly to stem the outbreak and care for those stricken by this virus. I thank them for their dedication, and I also want to thank everyone who coordinates the many behind-the-scenes pieces of disaster management the public rarely sees, but are so important in protecting the health and safety of all Kansans."

At least 368 Kansas residents in 39 counties have tested positive for the coronavirus, which has claimed eight lives in the state — including four in Wyandotte County, two in Johnson County and one in Shawnee County.

The Crawford County Health Department said Monday in a statement that a woman in her 40s died in a southeast Kansas hospital emergency room and was later found to be positive for the virus.

A statewide stay-at-home order issued by Kelly took effect Monday and will remain in place for at least three weeks. Health officials hope to slow the spread of the virus by limiting social interactions to absolute necessities.

The executive order allows individuals to seek food and medical assistance, and carves out protections for gun sellers and churches. No one is required to carry papers allowing them to leave the house.

Kelly said she wants Kansans to monitor themselves, but local police have authority to enforce the stay-at-home order.