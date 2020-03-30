SALINA — A Salina man was arrested after he fled police on a bike Friday morning.

Salina Police said at 9:45 a.m. Friday an officer in the 100 block of East Jewell Avenue saw three people riding BMX-style bicycles. The officer recognized one as Justin Rose, 42, of Salina, a man who had a warrant from Saline County District Court.

Police said the officer turned around to try to stop Rose, who fled on his bike down Jewell before pulling into a driveway and taking off on foot. After losing sight of Rose for a short time a witness told the officer that Rose was at a house at 325 W. Ellsworth Ave. where he was found hiding in bushes.

Police said Rose attempted to run again but fell down in the backyard and was taken into custody. Upon arrest, a methamphetamine pipe was discovered on Rose.

Rose was arrested in connection to the the warrant from Saline County District Court for a probation violation, a warrant in Salina Municipal Court for misdemeanor theft, a California Department of Corrections warrant for a felony no-bail parole violation, felony interference, possession of a stimulant, possession of drug paraphernalia, criminal trespassing, failure to stop at a stop sign and fugitive from justice for his California warrant.

Two in custory after armed robbery reports

TOPEKA — Two people are in custody following reports of an armed robbery Monday morning near the Wanamaker corridor.

According to the Topeka Police Department, the Shawnee County Emergency Communications Center received a report at 7:21 a.m. Monday of a possible armed robbery at the WoodSpring Suites, 1801 S.W. Westport Drive.

According to police, the victim said they were robbed at gunpoint of an undisclosed amount of money.

Officers arrived at the scene shortly after the call and located two people nearby who matched the descriptions of the suspects involved. They were taken into custody and are being interviewed at the law enforcement center, 320 S. Kansas Ave. Further information is pending the outcome of those interviews, police said.