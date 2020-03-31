Newton Public Library staff members will host a book chat, live via Zoom at 7 p.m. April 2.

Librarians Sharon Cepeda, Sam Jack, Dan Eells and Stefanie Knopp will talk about what they're reading, and patrons are invited to do the same: sharing recommendations, talking about favorite books, and reconnecting with Newton's community of readers.

Visit https://kslib.zoom.us/j706203214 and follow the prompts to install the Zoom software on your computer, smartphone or tablet device. Use the same link to log into the meeting room on Thursday.

Don't have a high-speed internet connection? No problem. Join by calling 312-626-6799 and entering the Meeting ID (706 203 214) when prompted. Long distance charges may apply.

Those who have questions or need technical assistance may message the library via Facebook, or email library@newtonplks.org.