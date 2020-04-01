HUTCHINSON — A South Hutchinson farmer received third place at the 2019 National Corn Yield Contest. The national contest, sponsored annually by the National Corn Growers Association, recognizes farmers from across the country for their efforts and exceptional results.

Jared Oatney of South Hutchinson placed third in the state in the H: Strip-Till, Minimum-Till, Mulch-Till, Ridge-Till Irrigated Class with a yield of 286.6811 bushels per acre.

The hybrid used in Oatney’s winning field was Pioneer P2089AML. Oatney was one of 531 state winners nationwide.

The 2019 contest participation included 7,454 entries from 46 states. Of the state winners, 27 growers — three from each of nine classes — were named national winners, representing 12 states. The average yield among national winners was more than 383 bushels per acre — greater than the projected 2019 U.S. average of 168 bushels per acre.

“We try not to do the same thing over and over,” Oatney said. “We try to learn from the year before.”

Along with corn, Oatney grows soybeans, milo and wheat on his South Hutchinson farm. He uses no-till, cover crops and strip till, dependent upon the crop.

This is the first time Oatney entered the corn contest. A couple of years ago, he placed in the soybean contest.

“A lot of it (harvesting an award-winning crop) was focusing on the details,” Oatney said. “Trying to check on the little things.”

Farmers are encouraged through the contest to utilize new, efficient production techniques.

“The challenges U.S. corn farmers faced in 2019 were, in many ways, a perfect storm. From a slew of weather-related issues to trade disruptions and persistent low prices, farmers were tested in many ways, often many times, over the past year,” NCGA President Kevin Ross, a corn grower from Minden, Iowa, wrote in a release. “With determination and whole lot of grit, the American farm families who grow corn persevered. Their harvest again produced an abundance of corn to meet the world’s growing demand for food, feed, and fiber.”

Oatney shared the secrets to his success.

“We try to raise the highest quality grains and proteins for society while caring for the land,” he said. “I feel like God provided the right amount of sunshine and the right conditions.”