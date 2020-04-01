Today’s ongoing coverage of the coronavirus pandemic’s impact on Kansas:

• 9:19 p.m. Wednesday: Topeka and Shawnee County’s Joint Economic Development Organization board members voted to reallocate funding totaling $1 million to the Greater Topeka Partnership’s newly created HOST Relief Program. The public- and private-funded program allows the partnership to pump much-needed cash into small businesses struggling to make ends meet during this challenging time.

• 6 p.m. Wednesday: A second individual in Shawnee County has died from COVID-19, according to the Shawnee County Health Department's website. Of the other 17 confirmed cases, 14 are active and three have recovered.

• 3:01 p.m. Wednesday: Expanding Medicaid is a critical need the Kansas Legislature must address, writes The Capital-Journal editorial board, and every Republican leader who has stood in the way of passing the bill should stand down.

• 1:07 p.m. Wednesday: As a four-sport standout and honor student at Santa Fe Trail, Marrit Mead simply hasn’t had much down time during her high school career. Needless to say, this spring has been a pretty serious adjustment for the Charger senior after the high school spring season was wiped out. "It’s been hard. I just try to find things to do around my house, go on runs. I’ve been doing my own little workouts to keep myself busy and keep my head on straight," Mead said.

• 1:01 p.m. Wednesday: Gov. Laura Kelly’s systematic and measured approach to the coronavirus outbreak has put Kansas in a position to hopefully avoid the worst, writes political scientist and Capital-Journal contributor Bob Beatty.

• 12:50 p.m. Wednesday: A Pratt High School graduate's 27-month service term in Morocco through the U.S. Peace Corps was cut short when she was evacuated and returned home to Pratt. "Peace Corps volunteers did not just lose jobs this week, but many of us had less than 24 hours to pack up our houses and evacuate the lives we have spent the past 18 months building," said Courtney Blankenship.

• 12:40 p.m. Wednesday: Stormont Vail Health has seen nearly a 50% decline in revenue since the coronavirus pandemic reached Kansas, said president and CEO Robert Kenagy, an outcome he attributes to revenue shortfalls stemming from declines in elective surgeries and non-urgent appointments. "Those are some of the engines that drive the health system’s financial health," Kenagy said.

• 7:23 a.m. Wednesday: Three employees at Lansing Correctional Facility became the first Kansas prison staff to test positive for coronavirus and brought into focus the challenge of operating an overcrowded state prison system during a pandemic. "With a virus that moves and changes as quickly as the coronavirus we anticipated that this day may come," said Jeff Zmuda, secretary at the Kansas Department of Corrections.

• 5:02 a.m. Wednesday: Shawn Parcells, the Kansas man accused of exaggerating nonexistent medical credentials to perform autopsies and swindle bereaved families, has asked a judge in Waubunsee County District Court to remove a bond condition that effectively precludes him from getting anywhere near a cadaver. His assertion — refuted by the Kansas Department of Health and Environment — is that health officials will be too overwhelmed by treating COVID-19 patients to handle postmortem testing. Parcells faces criminal charges for desecration of bodies.

