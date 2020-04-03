Icy road conditions led to at least four crashes in Reno County early Friday morning, including a semi that rear-ended another truck that had previously overturned.

According to postings by the Reno County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched just after 5 a.m. to a rollover accident at 35201 S. K-61 highway, which is on the curve just west of Turon.

While en route to the accident, they made contact with the driver, Peter Ford, 50, of Farmington, N.M., by phone to verify there were no injuries.

While on the phone with the deputy, Ford reported his truck being rear-ended by another semi.

When deputies arrived at the scene, they found Ford’s semi rolled over on its passenger side partially in the ditch and the other semi that had rear-ended it with its cab inside the trailer of the first semi.

The driver of the second semi, Steven Sims, 54, of Rock Island, Ill., was entrapped inside the cab and reported injuries.

Medic 3 and fire responded to the scene and were able to get Sims out from the cab. He was transported to Hutchinson Regional Medical Center for his injuries.

Ford, who was wearing his seat belt, was not injured. Sims was not wearing a seat belt, the report stated.

Another incident was at 5 a.m., when Mark Flanigan, 59, of Newton, was eastbound on US-50 highway when he lost control of the tractor-trailer he was operating. The trailer rolled on its side and came to rest in the north ditch. Flanigan, who was wearing his seat belt, was not hurt.

Then, at 5:12 a.m., Dusty D. Manning, 46, hometown not listed, reported losing control of his vehicle on the ice in the 9300 block of north Nickerson Road. He was also wearing a seat belt and was not injured.