A 16-year-old male from Owensville, Missouri was injured in a car vs. semi accident just after 11 a.m. on Monday near Byers.

The Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) online crash log recorded a vehicle collision half a mile south of Byers on April 6, 2020 at 11:07 a.m. with one suspected serious injury.

According to the KHP, a 2008 Pontiac G6 was traveling eastbound on Northwest 90th Street and failed to stop at a stop sign when it struck the rear side of a trailer of a 1999 Peterbilt grain hauler that was traveling northbound on northwest 70th Avenue.

The 16-year-old driver of the Pontiac G6, was air-flighted from the scene by a LifeSave helicopter. The driver was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident, according to KHP.

The driver of the grain hauler, Andrew Boehme, a 47-year old from Mullinville, had no apparent injury, according to the KHP crash log. Boehme was wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident.