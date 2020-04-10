This content is being provided for free as a public service to our readers during the coronavirus outbreak. Please support local journalism by subscribing to The Newton Kansan online at https://www.thekansan.com/subscribenow.

Bethel College announced that it will hold a virtual commencement at 4 p.m. May 17.

According to the release from the college, BC President Jon C. Gering approved the proposal.

The ceremony will be pre-recorded.

Caps and tassels will be sent to the graduating students. More information will be sent to students at a later date.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, campus buildings have been closed and classes have been held online.

A celebration for the 2020 graduates is being planned for the 50th anniversary of Fall Fest on Oct. 3 to honor the grads in person.