While many Topekans celebrated Easter inside on Sunday, the tulips and plants at the Ted Ensley Garden had no choice but to withstand the rainy, cold weather.

The timing of a cold front that followed 70-degree weather earlier this weekend, as well as the statewide stay-at-home order that is still in effect, put a damper on an event traditionally known as Tulip Time.

But that doesn’t mean there weren’t a few area residents driving through to get a glimpse of the garden. Those who did visit witnessed almost every color imaginable on display throughout the 37.5-acre garden on the west side of Lake Shawnee.

Varieties of perennials, annuals, roses and shrubs intertwine with structures and walking paths that can still be used while adhering to proper social distancing measures.

Visit CJOnline.com for more photos from the garden.