The Kansas Health Foundation will begin accepting applications next weeks for its 2020 Impact and Capacity Grants Initiative, this year focused on COVID-19 response and recovery.

The $2 million initiative provides one-year grants of up to $25,000 for nonprofits who are mission-aligned with KHF.

Due to the urgency of responding to COVID-19 impacts, KHF is moving up its normal May 1 application launch date to April 13. Applications will be accepted through Aug. 31, or until all designated 2020 funds are awarded.

Requests for funding must be submitted through KHF's communities portal. Applicants may visit https://kansashealth.org/grant-opportunities/impactandcapacity/ to learn more, or call KHF at (316) 262-7676 and leave a message.

The annual initiative is normally focused on making progress within KHF’s four impact areas. However, the KHF board recently repurposed the $2 million specifically for COVID-19 response and recovery.

The 2020 ICG initiative is intended to support two categories of efforts: to assist nonprofits with response to this pandemic, and to provide core operations support for nonprofits to continue serving Kansas communities.

Nonprofits receiving the grants will have the discretion to decide how funds would be best utilized to maintain as much organizational stability as possible, as well as maintain continuity of services.

Organizations positioned to offer additional community support may also apply for funding to aid in the expansion of critical service delivery.

Examples include, but are not limited to:

COVID-19 Response: Funding critical safety-net needs for the clients; support to build and develop pandemic education and prevention strategies; prevention-related expenses for items such as sanitizing supplies and equipment for frontline workers; Telehealth and remote educational support; unexpected work-from-home expenses

COVID-19 Recovery: Costs associated with offering services to clients in ways that reduce transmission risk; support to stabilize critical safety-net nonprofits that provide services to vulnerable populations; operational funding, supplies, equipment and other program costs for organizations trying to minimize exposure for high-risk groups.