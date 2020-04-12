Reno County officials reported two new positive cases of COVID-19 in the county on Sunday evening, bringing the total number in the county confirmed by testing to 13.

The new cases involved both a man and woman in their 50’s, both with unknown sources of exposure and both currently isolated at their homes.

"We cannot currently release any further information as case contact investigation is currently underway," Reno County Health Department Director Nick Baldetti stated in a release.

Four previously confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Reno County have since completed recovery and are non-symptomatic per disease investigation guidelines furnished by the Kansas Department of Health and Environment.

It has been a week since the county’s last case was confirmed.

Health officials have also identified eight self-reported illnesses as "suspect" COVID-19 cases as well, out of more than 50 self-reporting forms submitted.

The form is available online at the department’s COVID-19 Information Center (https://www.renogov.org/741/COVID-19).

"The Health Department seeks to mobilize residents to self-report their symptomology through the self-report form to better assist in quantifying and tracking case contact and spread within the county," the news release stated.

"This form is designed to both capture responses from those who have already been experiencing symptoms prior to today as well as those residents who begin to showcase symptoms in the coming weeks and months."

In its daily count, state officials reported the total number cases statewide has climbed to 1,337, with 258 people hospitalized and 56 deaths.

The state data showed six more counties reporting cases, bring the total number of counties in Kansas with infections to 63.

In Ford County, which only had two cases recorded Thursday, shot up over the weekend to 13. That included one new case Friday, three on Saturday and eight on Sunday.

Details on the individual cases were not immediately available, but postings on the Ford County Emergency Management Facebook page by the local health department director indicated most were related to contact with previously confirmed cases.

"Our staff has already made contact with those considered to be ‘close contacts’ of those individuals," stated J. D. Gibert, on the post. "We expect the number of positive cases to continue to climb for the next few weeks and we are going to continue to work hard and track each case."

Cases in Finney County also grew over the weekend from 12 to 15.