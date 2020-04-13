The decision by Shawnee County commissioners to strengthen the county’s reserve fund is paying off in this time of crisis, Commissioner Kevin Cook said Monday.

He made reference at that morning’s meeting to an announcement Topeka’s city government made Friday indicating the coronavirus crisis had forced it to reduce salaries and implement a hiring freeze.

Shawnee County’s government doesn’t need to reduce salaries or workforce at this time, as its reserve balance rose from $3 million to $33 million after Cook and former Commissioner Bob Archer joined that body seven and a half years ago, Cook said.

"Fortunately, Shawnee County has a strong reserve balance to draw from in a time of crisis," he said.

Cook recalled that commissioners have at times been publicly criticized for keeping so much money in reserve.

Then-Commissioner Shelly Buhler defended that practice at one of their meetings in August 2017, saying that reserves "go awfully quick" in times of disaster.

Commissioners Cook and Bill Riphahn, who replaced Buhler in January 2019 after she chose not to run for a fourth term, were among the 10 people at Monday’s meeting in the commission chambers in the county courthouse, which is closed to the public.

Also present were five other county employees and three journalists.

Commissioner Aaron Mays, who replaced Archer last September after he resigned while dealing with health concerns, took part by speakerphone, as did several county department heads.

Health department director Linda Ochs told commissioners that an 83-year-old man over the weekend had become the fourth person known to have died in Shawnee County from COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus. The county’s fifth COVID-19 death was made public Monday afternoon.

In response to a question about how many COVID-19 patients in Shawnee County are hospitalized, Ochs said she didn’t know but didn’t think it was a very large number.

Shawnee County’s number of known COVID-19 cases had risen to 79 Monday afternoon from 75 Saturday, 70 Friday and 58 on Thursday, according to the health department’s website.

Twenty-nine of the 79 patients are currently receiving treatment while 45 have recovered and five have died, that site said.

It indicated 32 people in Shawnee County were known to be awaiting results of testing for the coronavirus, while 1,312 had tested negative and 105 were being monitored for the potential presence of the virus.