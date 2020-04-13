Ottawa Police Department

Arrests

– 6:52 p.m. Friday, 600 Bennett Road, Jody Warne, 47, Ottawa, was arrested for domestic battery and violation of a restraining order after being involved with a 36-year-old Spring Hill female.

– 10:49 p.m. Saturday, Westwood Circle, a 31-year-old Ottawa female reported being the victim of domestic battery, criminal restraint and criminal deprivation of property. Jason Berve, a 31-year-old Ottawa male was arrested for the mentioned offenses.

– 100 S. Elm Street, 2055 hours, Sabrina Green, 29, Ottawa, was arrested for distribution of methamphetamine, distribution of hallucinogenic drugs, felony possession of drug paraphernalia, unlawfully obtaining a prescription drug, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while revoked after being contacted on a traffic stop.

Accidents

– 10:48 p.m. Friday, 27 W. Canterbury Court, Chance Lee, 23, Garnett, was driving a 1995 Ford Explorer when he struck a 2020 Dodge Ram Pickup owned by Nathaniel Cox, 22, Ottawa, and a 2009 Chevy Silverado owned by Aaron Eastwood, 34, Ottawa. Both struck vehicles were legally parked.

– 11:38 a.m. Sunday, 2100 South Princeton Street, Ottawa, Brandi Bendel, 39, Ottawa, was driving a 2014 Kia and struck a 2020 GMC driven by Aundrea Chapman, a 28-year-old Ottawa female.

Incidents

– 7:31 p.m. Friday, 700 South Oak, Ottawa, an altercation between several subjects was reported. Case is under investigation.

– 9:18 p.m. Friday, 300 N. Cherry Street, Ottawa, Sadge Hildebrandt, 18, Ottawa, was found in possession of methamphetamine, depressants, marijuana and drug paraphernalia after being contacted on a call for service. Case was forwarded to the Franklin County Attorney’s Office.

– 9:34 a.m. Saturday, 210 West Tecumseh Street (Harshaw Research), Ottawa, a 41-year-old Ottawa female reported a damaged window.

Theft

– 8:50 a.m. Friday, 1600 South Chestnut Street, Allen Raymer, a 27, Ottawa, reported a theft of items from his unlocked vehicle.

– 10:50 a.m. Friday, 1300 South Elm Street, Jessica Kingsolver, a 34, Ottawa, reported a theft of items from her unlocked vehicle.

– 9:10 Friday, 300 N. Main Street (Casey’s General Store), Ottawa, a store employee reported a theft of property. Sadge Hildebrandt, 19, Ottawa, was found in possession of the stolen property. Hildebrandt was arrested and released on a Notice To Appear.

– 9:53 a.m. Saturday, 700 South Cedar Street, Ottawa, Aubry Madison, 34, Ottawa, reported a theft of items from her unlocked vehicle.

– 10:07 a.m. Saturday, 900 West 6th Street, Ottawa, Austin Hitchcock, 43, Ottawa, reported a theft of items from his unlocked vehicle.

– 6:06 p.m. Saturday, 900 West 6th Street, Ottawa, Tristan Newkirk, 19, Ottawa, reported a theft of items from his unlocked vehicle.

– 12:15 p.m. Sunday, 1445 South Main Street (Walgreens), Ottawa, Beatrice Schuster, 36, Olathe, reported the two above offenses occurred when two unknown females attempted to scam the business.

Wellsville Police Department Activity

Friday: 600 K33 Hw, Animal Complaint.

Saturday: 300 block of Locust St., Public Assist; 200 block of W 5th St., Public Assist.