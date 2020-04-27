Naomi Brooks celebrated her 95th birthday in a different fashion this year.

While family and friends gathered Monday morning at Brewster Place for a mini birthday parade and concert by tuba and trombone player Larry Wills, they socially distanced themselves.

It was a celebration all the same that left Brooks happy.

"This was nice," Brooks said to her son Craig Brooks following the celebration.

The celebration, organized by Brooks’ children David Brooks and Cheryl Brooks-White, was held in lieu of a larger birthday party that was meant to occur last weekend.

Because of COVID-19, that party was canceled, but the Brooks’ children were still determined to find a way to celebrate their mother.

About 9:30 a.m. David Brooks arrived at Brewster Place to place a sign in front of his mother’s residence that said "Honk, granny’s 95th."

The rest of the family gathered in the Holliday Square parking lot to decorate their cars with balloons and signs. About 10 a.m., the family got in their cars and made a loop around Brewster Place while Naomi Brooks stood outside and watched.

"We went by and we were honking horns and the kids were making kazoo noises," David Brooks said. "We tried to be obnoxious about it, but legal."

David Brooks said four of the five Brooks children were able to attend the celebration along with six grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Most everyone who attended the birthday parade was wearing a mask, David Brooks said.

"There’s only one time in my life my mother was going to have her 95th birthday and that was today," David Brooks said. "So yeah, we were going to do something for it."

For a 95-year-old, David Brooks said, his mom gets around well and even attends exercise and yoga classes.

"She had some months ago we think a mini stroke and it affected her speech and she’s been having some help with a speech therapist, but she has trouble coming up with some words sometimes, but other than that she’s doing real well."

White said her mom is sharp and sends out nightly emails to her children and grandkids about life at Brewster Place.

David Brooks said this is the first time he has seen his mom in a month.

"We’ve tried to work out things with her for like Facetime or something like that so we can have a conversation with a picture, but she is 95," David Brooks said.

David Brooks said his mom isn’t one to make a fuss over a birthday celebration.

"Five years ago, she didn’t want us to have a 90th party for her so we told her at that time that if she lived to be 100, we would have a 100th party," David Brooks said.

But given the current situation, the Brooks family made an exception.

"If we can have a little fun on her birthday because we couldn’t gather together on Saturday, then we were going to have a little fun," David Brooks said. "She’s a little hard to read, but I think she was rather surprised at the event and the number of people that were there."