A new governing board of the Leavenworth County Port Authority is scheduled to have its first meeting Wednesday.

And because of restrictions related to COVID-19, the new Board of Directors will be meeting virtually instead of in person.

The meeting will be conducted using an online videoconferencing service.

The Leavenworth County Port Authority is an economic development organization that receives most of its funding from the county government.

The 1969 agreement that established the Port Authority recently was updated with a new agreement between the County Commission and Leavenworth City Commission.

Under the old agreement, the Port Authority was governed by a five-member board that was jointly appointed by the County Commission and City Commission.

The new agreement replaced the old Port Authority board with a new seven-member body. Two of the seven members of the new Port Authority board are appointed by the County Commission. The Leavenworth City Commission also appoints two members to the Port Authority board. And the cities of Lansing, Basehor and Tonganoxie each are responsible for appointing one member to the Port Authority board.

The Leavenworth County Commission has appointed Dirck Hoagland and Douglas Schimke to serve on the new Port Authority Board.

The Leavenworth City Commission appointed Rick Schneider and Greg Kaaz to the Port Authority board. Schneider was serving on the old Port Authority board at the time it was dissolved. Kaaz previously served on the old board.

The Lansing City Council appointed Dan Gutshall.

The Basehor City Council appointed Vernon Fields. Fields, who is a member of the Basehor City Council, was serving on the old Port Authority board at the time it was dissolved.

The Tonganoxie City Council appointed Chris Donnelly. Donnelly is a member of the Tonganoxie City Council.

The agenda for Wednesday’s Port Authority meeting includes an election of officers for the new board. There also will be an overview of the organization’s 2020 budget and a review of a draft budget for 2021.

Wednesday’s Port Authority meeting is scheduled to begin at noon. The Port Authority board will be using the Zoom service to conduct Wednesday’s meeting. Members of the public can access the meeting by going to https://gbateam.zoom.us/j/94685311061?pwd=TWI4UmpiRzV1WC9uakNtKzJtRnRJZz09

Twitter: @LVTNewsJohnR