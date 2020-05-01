With a statewide plan for reopening Kansas set to go into effect Monday, some local governments have announced plans for reopening offices to the public.

Lansing City Hall, the Lansing Municipal Building and the Lansing Parks and Recreation Department administrative office will reopen Monday. But public access to these buildings will be limited to no more than five people at a time and proper social distancing will have to be maintained, according to a news release from Ken Miller, public information officer for the city.

Other city facilities, the Lansing Community Center and Lansing Activity Center, will remain closed.

The Lansing Community Library will be open, but members of the public will not be allowed to enter the building. Instead, library staff members will provide car-side service in the parking lot.

More details about the library’s operations can be found at lansingkslibrary.org

The Leavenworth County government announced on its website that the Leavenworth County Courthouse will be open to the public, starting Monday. But the doors to the building will remain locked.

To access the building, people will need to schedule appointments with county departments and be escorted into the courthouse, according to the county website.

Visitors to the courthouse will be required to wear masks.

As of 4 p.m. Friday, there have been a total of 374 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Leavenworth County. Of those, 239 have involved inmates at the Lansing Correctional Facility, according to the Leavenworth County Health Department.

However, a Kansas Department of Corrections website reported Friday that a total of 250 LCF inmates have tested positive for the coronavirus.

Todd Farley, a member of Leavenworth County’s COVID-19 response team, has blamed discrepancies in the numbers reported by the Health Department and KDOC on differences in the timing of when each agency receives daily results.

The KDOC reported Friday that a total of 86 employees at LCF have tested positive for the virus since the outbreak began.

A statewide stay-at-home order will be allowed to expire Sunday night. Restrictions that have been placed on businesses and public gatherings as a result of COVID-19 will be eased through a three-stage process announced Thursday by Gov. Laura Kelly.

The first phase will begin Monday and last through at least May 17.

A summary of the plan can be found at https://covid.ks.gov/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/Reopen-Kansas-Exec-Summary-043020.1.pdf

The full plan can be found at https://covid.ks.gov/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/Reopen-Kansas-Framework-v4.pdf

Leavenworth Deputy Police Chief Dan Nicodemus said the Leavenworth Police Department will enforce the governor’s new order the same way previous COVID-19-related orders have been enforced.

“We will investigate complaints we get,” he said.

He said Leavenworth officers will try to get people to voluntarily comply but may take enforcement action if necessary.

“We would hope that is a last option and we can all get through this together,” he said.

Leavenworth City Manager Paul Kramer said Friday in an email that Leavenworth City Hall and other city buildings in Leavenworth will not reopen during the first phase of the governor’s plan.

Basehor City Administrator Leslee Rivarola said in an email Friday that Basehor City Hall will remain closed for at least the next two weeks.

She said city officials are working to make configuration adjustments in accordance with social distancing rules.

Nancy Bauder, executive director of the United Way of Leavenworth County, announced the organization’s board members have contributed almost $1,000 to a fund established for area nonprofit agencies that are providing assistance during the COVID-19 pandemic. The board members are now challenging businesses and individuals to donate to the fund by visiting https://unitedwaylvco.org/donate/

All funds donated as part of this campaign will be used to address the effects of COVID-19, according to Bauder.

“The need in our community right now is huge for food, rent and utility assistance,” Bauder said in a news release. “We challenge those in a position to donate funds to help our neighbors. Many in the community have lost jobs or been laid off. Some food pantries are reporting a 100% increase in those using their services.”

Leavenworth County residents who need assistance may call the metropolitan 2-1-1 line to get referrals for assistance.

