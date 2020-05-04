ELLSWORTH — Jeff Zmuda, secretary of the Kansas Department of Corrections, announced Monday that a staff member at Ellsworth Correctional Facility has tested positive for the coronavirus.

KDOC said the staff member is a man over the age of 50. To protect the person’s identity, no other information will be released.

ECF is now the sixth KDOC facility with confirmed positive cases of COVID-19.

KDOC said it is working with officials from the Kansas Department of Health and Environment to address these circumstances. The following steps are being taken:

• KDHE conducted contact tracing to determine who among staff and residents have been in close contact with this individual.

• The Ellsworth County Health Department conducted contact tracing to identify anyone outside of ECF who may have been in close contact with this individual and will notify those persons.

• KDOC will remain diligent in monitoring other staff and residents for symptoms.

“With this being the first-reported case in Ellsworth County, I want to reassure the community that we will be diligent in our efforts to mitigate the effects this virus has on our staff and population,” Zmuda said. “We are working very closely with KDHE and will continue to follow their guidance on the best ways to manage a virus like COVID-19 within the prison setting.”