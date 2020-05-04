Southwest Kansas COVID-19 update

Finney County added 47 more positive confirmed COVID-19 cases, bringing the total to 550 as of 5 p.m. on Saturday.

As more positive confirmations of COVID-19 occur across the county, local health officials have determined there is evidence of community spread of the disease. The Finney County Health Department defines community spread as “five or more positive cases where the source is unable to be traced.” This has been determined due to the number of positive cases not related to in or out-of-state travel and evidence of the disease being spread from person-to-person in Finney County.

Of the Finney County cases, seven individuals are currently hospitalized and there have been three death.

At the inception of the FCHD’s drive thru testing site, there was a capability of testing 50 individuals in a day. Since then, testing supplies have increased and now allow 140-160 individuals to be tested each day.

FCHD has issued an emergency public health order for Finney County, extending the governor’s stay at home order, through May 10.

Additional information, including preventative measures, can be found at www.finneycounty.org/Coronavirus .

SOUTHWEST KANSAS NUMBERS

Ford County saw 17 positive confirmed cases additionally, bringing its total to 832. Seward County added 33 positive cases to a total of 580. Haskell County saw an increase of one, bringing its total to eight cases, Kearny County added two for a total of 21, and Meade County added one for a total of 11. Stanton County saw an increase of three cases bringing its total to seven, Grant County added two positive case over the weekend for a total of seven, and Stevens County added two for a total of 12. Numbers in other counties in southwest Kansas remained constant.

Here’s a look at the totals of positive confirmed COVID-19 cases, listed by the KDHE, as of noon on Monday:

Finney - 550

Ford - 832

Grant - 7

Gray - 5

Hamilton - 4

Haskell - 8

Kearny - 21

Meade - 11

Morton - 3

Scott - 1

Seward - 580

Stanton - 7

Stevens - 12

The state of Kansas has over 5,200 confirmed positive cases.

Phase One of the governor’s reopening of Kansas began May 4.

The Finney County Health Department has extended the stay at home order through 11:59 p.m. on May 10. Residents should only leave their home for essential reasons, travel outside of the county only for essential purposes, and practice preventative actions such as social distancing, washing your hands regularly, and wearing a cloth facemask when in spaces where social distancing is difficult.

Call Finney County’s Coronavirus (COVID-19) Hotline, at (620) 272-3600 , 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, if you have recently traveled to a known infected area, have had exposure to someone who has COVID-19, or are experiencing mild to severe respiratory illness, including fever, chills, headache, sore throat, lower respiratory illness (cough, shortness of breath, or difficulty breathing), loss of taste or smell.