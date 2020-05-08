The Ottawa Public Library will open Tuesday with limited hours and services.

The library will offer holds pickup, copy services and fax services in the reference department, library officials said. Hours will be 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Only one person at a time will be allowed to enter the reference department and request any of the following from staff: check out a hold they have placed on items available in the library, make copies and/or send a fax.

To pick up a hold, patrons must have their library card and have the staff scan it prior to checking out items. Patrons can place holds on materials the Ottawa library owns and currently available. Holds can be placed by signing into their library account through ottawalibrary.org, leaving a message on the answering machine or in person at the reference desk during open hours.

Items requested on the answering machine or in person will be available for pick up 24 hours after the request is made. Patrons must be 6 feet apart in the lobby area with a maximum of 10 people in the lobby at one time, officials said. Library officials said patrons need to be patient and respectful to others waiting.

After items are checked out, patrons are asked to exit the building through the east door.

Staff has been working to prepare the library to safely open in phases, which will eventually lead to the return of regular hours and full patron services, officials said.