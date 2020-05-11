PRATT–Kenneth Anthony "Jordan" Petrucci was born on December 19, 1961 at Wilmington, Delaware.

He was the first child born to Joseph Anthony Petrucci Jr and Darilyn Beth Hughes Petrucci.

Jordan, 58, passed away at his home in Pratt, Kansas on April 16, 2020 following a several months-long battle with brain and lung cancer.

He graduated from Delcastle Technical High School and West Virginia State University.

Jordan served his country with the United States Air Force. He was stationed at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida. He was discharged in September 1980.

On March 14, 1983 Jordan was married to Marsha Kay Cartwright. Two sons were born to this union, Michael Anthony Petrucci Rader and Christopher Andrew Petrucci Rader. Marsha Kay died in 2019.

Petrucci is survived by his parents Joseph Anthony Petrucci and Darilyn Beth Hughes Petrucci; his spouse, Eddie R. Pate; sisters Margaret "Meg" Rossiter and Karen (Craig) Karchner; sons Michael Anthony Petrucci Rader, Christopher Andrew Petrucci Rader and Floyd Lee Pate; daughters Kayla R. Pate, Ashley Cummings and Helen "Angel" Maddox; grandchildren Brance Maddox, Payton Maddox, Ray Lee Cummings, and Lydia Rader; great grandson soon to be from Mason Maddox. He is also survived by nieces and nephews Anthony Faciola, Shannon Rossiter and Carrie Rossiter; as well as many aunts, uncles and cousins.

Arrangements were handled by Baker Funeral Home, Wichita, Kansas. Cremation has occurred.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date in Pratt, Kansas due to COVID-19.

Condolences may be mailed to Ed Pate, 602 S. Ninnescah St., Pratt, Kans. 67124.