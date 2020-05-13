The Lansing public schools is entering into an agreement with the Young Men’s Christian Association of Greater Kansas City to offer YMCA programs at two schools.

The agreement was approved Monday by the Lansing Board of Education, Superintendent Dan Wessel said.

Wessel said the YMCA will offer programs for students at Lansing Elementary School and Lansing Intermediate School on days when classes start late due to teacher collaboration. These programs will be offered for free.

Wessel said the YMCA also will offer Y-Club before and after school programs at the two school buildings during the next school year. The before and after school programs will be available for a fee charged to parents.

The YMCA also will offer a summer camp program during the upcoming summer for a fee, according to documents provided to the school board.

Wessel said the district will begin the practice of having a late start to classes each Thursday at Lansing Elementary School and Lansing Intermediate School. This will begin during the next school year.

According to information provided to board members, the YMCA is offering services during these late start periods in exchange for the district waiving rental fees for the use of schools for the before and after school programs and the summer camp program.

Lansing Intermediate School also may add an interventionist to its staff for the next school year.

Wessel said the new position was approved during Monday’s board meeting.

He said an interventionist works with students who are behind in their education. He said the interventionist at the Intermediate School also may handle some administrative duties.

