Pratt - Gregory "Greg" Eugene Fields, 71, passed away Thursday, May 7, 2020 at his home. He was born February 25, 1949 in Stafford to John Kenneth and Edna (Carr) Fields. Gregory married Pam (Hager) Fields on November 23, 1974 in Pratt. They were married for 46 years.



Greg graduated from Stafford High School. The family business, Fields and Sons Inc., was primarily oilfield and farm dirt construction. He was a member of Park Hills Country Club, Elks Lodge, NRA and Ducks Unlimited. His hobbies were golfing, fishing, hunting, guns, attending auctions and buying antiques to restore; he was very proud of his 1970 Chevelle. He looked forward to running his combine during harvest every year. Greg had many friends and was the life of the party. Legend has it he had the first Charlie's Pizza Taco (he shot a lot of pool at the original Charlie's). He will be greatly missed - "period."



He is survived by son, Shon (Julie) Fields of Pratt; daughters, Stephanie (Michael Kvasnicka) Fields of Overland Park, Summer (Casey) Symonds of Overland Park, and Shelley (Craig) Parker of St. Louis, Missouri; sister, Sharon Carothers of Stuart, Florida; 12 grandchildren; 1 niece; and 2 nephews.



Greg is preceded in death by his parents; brother, Larry Fields; brother in-law, Gary Carothers; and great nephew, Jordan Fields.



Friends may sign the book Friday from 9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. at Larrison Mortuary, 300 Country Club Road, Pratt. Graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, May 16, 2020 at Greenlawn Cemetery, Pratt with John Hamm presiding. The family will have a memorial service at a later date.



Memorials may be made to Cancer Treatment Center of America in Tulsa or Lemon Park Lights in care of Larrison Mortuary. Online condolences may be made at www.larrisonmortuary.com.