For A+ Aviation, this is the busy season. The company, which is based in a number of different cities, including Moundridge, operates several crop dusters.

COVID-19 has not slowed things down in agriculture, at least not for producers.

“With everything going on in the world right now a lot of things have slowed down, but the world of agriculture keeps working day and night to put food on the table,” said Kandee Prieb, eastern aviation manager for the company.

And this is the time of year for spraying wheat, whether that be herbicides to take out weeds or fertilizer to help the growth of the cash crop.

“When farmers want to apply chemicals during rainy season, a lot of times the only way that can do that is by airplane,” Prieb said.

It might look like someone is dive-bombing a field in the country, but what is really going on is work to help cash crops.

That said, when the dusters are in the air, it’s time to go inside.

“For safety, when you see a plane flying in the area, please go inside. Don’t stand out and watch it, just in case the chemical is driving your way,” Prieb said. “We do our best. … but we don’t want to be liable for someone who is standing out there.”

The company has planes in Lyons, Wellington, Yoder and Abilene in addition to Moundridge.

On a good day, a pilot can spray 2,000 acres — much more than a farm tractor can cover in a day.

“Wheat can develop a stripe rust or a gray rust. We can protect it as it grows to help it fill out a head and produce wheat so we can have food,” Prieb said. “We also spray pastures, we have been spraying those recently. We spray those for weeds.”

The rough terrain of pastures can lead co-ops and equipment operators to shy away, and rains can lead to muddy fields in which vehicles can easily become stuck.

At that point, it’s time for Dusty Crophopper.

“Airplanes don’t get stuck in the mud, and they don’t get stuck in the soil like a rig can,” Prieb said. “Airplanes never touch the cop like a rig does, so there will be no cross contamination between fields.”