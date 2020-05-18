Kansas state treasurer Jake LaTurner filed Monday as a Republican candidate for the 2nd District congressional seat and marked the milestone by describing incumbent U.S. Rep. Steve Watkins as a phony conservative likely to hand the seat to a Democrat.

LaTurner said GOP primary voters in August should reject Watkins’ re-election because of the congressman’s personal scandals and his weak support for President Donald Trump. Those factors, LaTurner said, risked surrendering the 2nd District seat to Michelle De La Isla, the Democratic candidate for Congress and the mayor of Topeka.

"We need a real Republican who can keep the seat in the R column come November," LaTurner said after submitting paperwork at the secretary of state’s office in Topeka. "I think the Democratic opponent in this race is going to be formidable and we can’t afford to not put our best foot forward."

"I don’t believe he’s a conservative. He’s a bad imitation of a conservative," LaTurner said.

Bryan Piligra, spokesman for the Watkins campaign, said it was foolish to consider Watkins anything other than a conservative.

"Whether it's voting with the president 96% of the time or earning ‘A’ ratings from both the National Right to Life and Gun Owners of America — Congressman Watkins’ conservative record speaks for itself," he said. "Voters can trust Congressman Watkins to deliver results for Kansans, which is why he was called to serve as co-chair of President Trump’s re-election campaign."

LaTurner is a former state senator from southeast Kansas who was appointed state treasurer three years ago by Gov. Sam Brownback.

He said Watkins didn’t vote for Trump in 2016 because the congressman didn’t participate in balloting.

In addition, Shawnee County officials are investigating Watkins for alleged voter fraud for giving a false address for a permanent residence on his voter registration form and on a mail-in ballot. He listed a UPS Store in Topeka as his home address.

On Monday, a national political action committee dedicated to eroding influence of corporate dark money and to deterring voter suppression endorse De La Isla’s candidacy for the U.S. House. End Citizens United and Let America Vote, which merged to advance reforms aimed at limiting distortion of campaigns, supports De La Isla’s bid for the Democratic nomination.

Tiffany Muller, president of Let America Vote and End Citizens United, said De La Isla was the type of candidate who placed interests of Kansas families ahead of demands by corporate special interests.

"By rejecting corporate PAC donations," Muller said, "Michelle is demonstrating that she’ll stand up to big money special interests and root out corruption in Washington."

De La Isla was on the Topeka City Council from 2013 to 2018, when she began a term as mayor. Muller was on the city council from 2004 to 2005 and served as director of Kansas Equality Coalition prior to working with End Citizens United and Let America Vote.

"Public service isn’t about politics. It’s about people," De La Isla said. "I’m running for Congress so I can be a voice for Kansans. That’s what democracy is. Corporations have a place in our society, but their voices should not be louder than those of individuals."

De La Isla also was endorsed by Emily’s List and the League of Conservation Voters Action Fund.

The joint PAC for End Citizens United and Let America Vote, which recently merged, also endorsed Kansas Democrat Barbara Bollier for U.S. Senate. She’s a state senator from Johnson County who is campaigning to replace retiring U.S. Sen. Pat Roberts.

On the Republican side of the primary campaign, the Kansas Farm Bureau in early May endorsed former Lt. Gov. Tracey Mann in the 1st District, LaTurner in the 2nd District and U.S. Rep. Ron Estes in the 4th District. There is a competitive GOP primary in the 3rd District, a seat held by U.S. Rep. Sharice Davids, a Democrat.