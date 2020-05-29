A Topeka man has been arrested following a burglary early Friday just north of the city.

According to a news release from the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded at 4:20 a.m. Friday to an alarm at a building in the 6300 block of N.W. 17th St. Upon arrival at the scene, a deputy found evidence of forced entry and heard movement inside.

Danny W. De La O, 27, of Topeka, was arrested and booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections in connection with charges of burglary, theft and criminal damage to property, according to the release.