Pratt firefighters were busy the weekend of June 13-14 as they tackled a pair of small fires, a lawn mower fire in a garage on Saturday and a trash dumpster fire on Sunday.

Firefighters were called to 902 Larimer at 12:20 p.m. on June 13 to the report of a garage fire. A lawn mower in the garage had malfunctioned and caught fire that spread to other items in the garage.

Eugene Riggs, 16, was trying to start the lawn mower and something caused a small fire in the carburetor. Riggs quickly put the fire out then left the garage to do another task. When he returned a short time later, the lawn mower and other items in the garage were on fire, Riggs said.

He was able to get a motorcycle out of the garage and away from the fire. It was the only vehicle in the garage.

Fire fighters had the fire under control quickly with mostly smoke damage to the garage. Other contents close to the lawn mower suffered fire damage. Riggs was not injured in the fire.

On Sunday, June 14, thick smoke began pouring from a dumpster behind Orschelns farm supply,1601 East First, around 8 p.m.

Roofing materials were on fire in the dumpster, creating thick smoke. Firefighters quickly had the fire out. They pulled the material out of the dumpster and sprayed it down to put out any hot spots.

Pratt Fire Chief David Kramer said there didn't appear to be anything in the dumpster that would have started the fire so the cause is unknown.

No one was injured in either fire.