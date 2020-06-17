Not all police are bad, 82-year-old Rev. Leo Barbee Jr. told an audience of more than 120 people attending a peaceful "Black Lives Matter" rally organized by a high school student and held late Tuesday in front of a Topeka building that played a key role in the battle for civil rights.

Still, police have been known to follow a "code of silence" by keeping quiet when the "bad apples" among them do wrong, said Barbee, the senior pastor of Victory Bible Church in Lawrence, whose five sons include one police officer.

"The policemen need to stand up, speak out and remove those folk from the police department," he said.

Barbee was the 17th of 18 people to speak at Tuesday evening’s rally, which was organized by Topeka High School junior Mina Gutierrez.

The event drew a racially diverse group of people, almost all of whom wore masks to fight the spread of COVID-19. It took place in a field just east of S.E. Monroe Street in front of Topeka’s Brown v. Board of Education National Historic Site.

That building formerly housed Monroe School, the all-black Topeka school involved in the 1954 Brown v. Topeka Board of Education Supreme Court ruling that banned racial segregation in schools.

Mina Gutierrez said she was inspired to organize Tuesday’s protest by ongoing efforts to eliminate systemic racism and police brutality in the wake of last month’s killing of George Floyd, a 46-year-old Black man, by a Minneapolis police officer who asphyxiated him.

The National Weather Service reported temperatures were in the mid-80s as rally-goers met about 8 p.m. near the south steps of the Kansas Statehouse.

Many carried signs bearing messages that included "Silence is Violence" and "Speak Out Against Racism."

Those present included Daniel Gonzalez, Mina Gutierrez’s uncle, who said he traveled to Topeka from his home in Los Angeles specifically to take part.

Los Angeles already has thousands of protesters, Gonzalez said.

"I might as well bring my voice to Topeka," he said.

Four-year-old Adaline Sandlin sat in a stroller pushed by her mother, Ashley Stagray, wearing a T-shirt and carrying a sign, which both said "Black Lives Matter."

Stagray has personally taken part in two "Black Lives Matter" rallies, she said.

But she said her daughter, who has seen those types of rallies on TV, wanted a chance to participate herself.

Topeka Mayor Michelle De La Isla, Police Chief Bill Cochran and Fire Chief Craig Duke were among those present for Tuesday’s event.

Rally-goers chanted slogans that included "Black Lives Matter" and "No Justice, No Peace," as they made the 17-minute march from the Statehouse to the field just east across S.E. Monroe Street from the Brown v. Board of Education National Historic Site at 1515 S.E. Monroe.

Protesters spent about an hour standing in that field listening to 18 speakers, with darkness having fallen well before the time the last one finished. De La Isla, Cochran and Duke chose not to go to the microphone.

Tuesday’s speakers included Mina Gutierrez’s father, Tony Gutierrez, who said he liked that the rally appeared to include "every sex, every race, a little bit of everyone."

"All I really wanted to say is that moving forward, complacency is our enemy," Tony Gutierrez said. "We can’t let this movement die now. We can’t go to a march or two and decide, ’That’s enough.’ Because it’s not enough."

Tony Gutierrez asked rally-goers to register to vote, take part in this year’s elections and speak to their representatives.

He encouraged them to challenge elected officials about why they are not asking for "justice for everyone" and why they are not insisting police investigate themselves thoroughly, the way they would investigate anyone else.

"Don’t be complacent," he said. "This is not enough."