Pratt Police Department officers and members of the Pratt County Emergency Medical Services responded to a disturbance in the early morning hours of June 17 in the 700 block of South Mound Street, Pratt.

Upon arrival, officers and paramedics located a 57-year-old male, later identified as Frank O. "Butch" Sturgeon of Pratt, lying on the floor of a garage, unconscious, with obvious head trauma.

Preliminary investigation conducted at the scene indicated that the subject had been involved in an altercation with one other subject resulting in the subject falling to the ground unconscious.

Sturgeon was transported by ambulance to the Pratt Regional Medical Center with life threatening injuries. These injuries resulted in his death. At the time of this press release the circumstances surrounding the death are under investigation by the Pratt Police Department and the Kansas Bureau of Investigation.

Upon completion of the investigation all materials and evidence collected will be presented to the Pratt County Attorney's Office for review.

Sturgeon, along with family members Warren, Tony and Tyson Sturgeon operated Farmer’s Spraying, a crop-dusting outfit that provides service to farmers across southcentral Kansas.