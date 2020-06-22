A collision at a rural Ellis County intersection north of Hays Sunday afternoon seriously injured three people.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported an eastbound 2020 Chevy Silverado driven by Brenton David Hoffman, 29, of Victoria, was eastbound on Severin Road when it collided with a 2006 Dodge Ram driven by Connor Jacob Aldridge, 22, of Plainville, who was southbound on Toulon Avenue.

The Dodge was pulling a gooseneck trailer.

The two drivers, as well as a passenger in the Dodge Ram, Amalia Rose Aldridge, 22, of Plainville, were all transported from the 11:20 a.m. accident site to Hays Medical Center with suspected serious injuries. None of the motorists were wearing seat belts, the patrol reported.