An increase in COVID-19 cases, which came after Riley County took steps to reopen its economy, has prompted its health officer to toughen restrictions aimed at fighting the spread of that disease.

Riley County health officer Julie Gibbs on Tuesday signed Local Health Order No. 13, which includes restrictions that:

•Reduce the maximum size of mass gatherings to 50 from 100.

•Allow restaurants and bars to operate at only 75% of capacity instead of the previous 100%.

•And require restaurants and bars to take their employees' temperatures and ask them screening questions at the beginning of each shift. Employees with a temperature of 100.4 degrees or more must be sent home immediately, the order says.

The order goes into effect at 12:01 a.m. Wednesday, Riley County announced on its website at https://www.rileycountyks.gov/CivicAlerts.aspx?AID=1126.

The order comes after Riley County officials said Monday that the county’s number of known COVID-19 cases had risen over the weekend by 29, to 132 from 103 recorded as of Friday.

"The data for our community indicates the need for more restrictions," Gibbs said in a statement published on the county’s website. "We will take steps to protect public safety and prevent the healthcare system from being overwhelmed. If these measures are not successful, additional restrictions may be necessary."