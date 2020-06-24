A contractor had until the fall to complete a DeSoto Road improvement project. But most of the work already has been completed, according to a spokesman for the city of Lansing.

"It’s still got a few punch list items," said Ken Miller, public information officer for the city.

The project, which has a price tag of about $6 million, has resulted in improvements to DeSoto Road, widening the street between Eisenhower Road and the Seven Mile Creek bridge, which is south of Ida Street. The project also has resulted in improvements to the intersection of DeSoto and Eisenhower Road.

The work was performed in two phases. The first phase was completed in 2019. The second phase, which focused primarily on the DeSoto and Eisenhower intersection, began in March.

DeSoto Road was closed at the intersection as part of the second phase. But it reopened to traffic June 13.

Miller said the remaining work on the project still could require the closing of lanes at times.

He said a separate mill and overlay project has started on another section of DeSoto Road. He said the milling work on DeSoto Road between the Seven Mile Creek bridge and 4-H Road took place last week. This was supposed to be followed by the installation of new asphalt Monday on this section of the roadway.

But the asphalt work was delayed Monday because of concerns about the weather. Then city officials learned an asphalt availability issue is causing further delay to the completion of the mill and overlay project.

In the meantime, DeSoto Road remains open and motorists can drive on the portions of the road that have been milled.

"You’ve got to slow down in parts," Miller said.

