Fifteen registered nurses at HaysMed were honored recently at a recognition ceremony and luncheon. They completed the yearlong RN Residency Program offered at HaysMed, part of The University of Kansas Health System.

The program began a year ago in July 2019 with training focused on clinical experience, one on one mentorship with their preceptor, high-fidelity simulations and on the job training. Additionally, nurses received training from professionals in several departments, such as radiology, pharmacy, cardiac care, peri-op and others.

The RN Residency class included Ashley Campbell, RN, Jordyn Crum, RN, Reaghan Davis, RN, Pedro Flores, RN, Madysen Weigel, RN, Alicia Johnson, RN, Maegan Scholz, RN, Regan Krause, RN, Mallory McQueen, RN, Mark Pakkebier, RN, Vanessa Payne, RN, Dawson Sandoval, RN, Michelle Fadefa, RN, Alex Wilson, RN and Jared VonFeldt, RN.

"It is so important for new nursing graduates to have a group of peers and mentors who assist them in enhancing their skills and becoming comfortable with the challenges of practice," said Shari Hertel, RN Residency Coordinator. "Our program is evidence based, with positive clinical outcomes that will help not only the participating nurses, but also our patients."

Currently there are 21 nurses scheduled in the next program which begins in July. The program is open to newly graduated RNs and RNs that have less than one year of acute care experience.