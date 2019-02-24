Alfred “Fritz” Haas, 82, Fort Collins, Colo., died Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019, at his home, after a short battle with cancer.

He was born and raised in Hays to Frank and Beatrice Haas. He was a graduate of Hays High School.

Shortly thereafter, he began working at Farmers State Bank in Hays, where he met his future wife, Mary Helen Rhoades, WaKeeney. After several years in banking he decided to uproot his young family and move nearer to the Rocky Mountains to settle in Fort Collins where he lived the remainder of his life. His occupations in Fort Collins consisted of operator at the Fort Collins Power Plant followed by more than 20 years with Colorado State University facilities maintenance, until his retirement in 1996.

Survivors include his wife of 62 years, Fort Collins; five children A.J. (Kelly) Haas, Buckeye, Colo., John (Christine) Haas, Fort Collins, Brenda (Jim) Hundley, Evans, Colo., Lorelei Haas and Calvin Haas, both of Fort Collins; nine grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and his siblings, Corinne Glaves, Wichita, Vern Haas, Brush, Colo., Jeanette Orth, Hays, Elaine Wasinger, Laramie, Wyo.; and Jim Haas, Overland Park.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and a brother, Francis (“Buddy”).

Burial is at Roselawn Cemetery, Fort Collins.