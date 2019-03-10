Betty LaRue (Sibley) Covalt, 83, Fort Worth, Texas, died Wednesday, March 6, 2019, in Fort Worth.

She was born Dec. 23, 1935 in Kansas City, Kan., to Zelma (McCarty) Sibley and Victor Bruce Sibley, She grew up in Lewis and attended the University of Kansas before transferring and graduating from Wichita State University.

She married Austin Covalt. They celebrated 57 years of marriage before his death in 2014. They lived their early married years in Sterling where she worked on her master's degree in elementary education at Sterling College, and later completed at Fort Hays State University after moving to Russell in 1967. She touched many young lives during her 25 year career as an elementary school teacher in Russell. In 2012, after 45 years in Russell and too many wonderful friends and memories to count, she made the most difficult decision to relocate closer to family due to her husband’s progression of Alzheimer's disease so they moved to Fort Worth. After his passing she began enduring this same horrible disease in 2016. She donatet her brain to The Brain Bank at UNTHSC for the specific benefit of Alzheimer's research.

Survivors include a son, David Covalt, Arlington, Texas; daughters, Ann Clinkscales and husband, Jim, Fort Worth, and Sue Nevius and husband, Scott, Valencia, Calif.; two grandsons, Baird Clinkscales, Denver, and Austin Clinkscales, Dallas; a niece, Stephanie Chapman; and five nephews, Greg Covalt, Jason Covalt, Geoff Covalt Grant Beadles and Justin Beadles and their families.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and a brother, Veryl Sibley.

A celebration of her life will be Tuesday at the Longhorn Auditorium at Trinity Terrace, Fort Worth; a private family graveside service will be in Greenwood Memorial Park..

Memorials are suggested to Trinity Terrace Chapel Fund at Trinity Terrace, 1600 Texas Street, Fort Worth, Texas 76102 or James L. West Alzheimer's Center, 1111 Summit Avenue, Fort Worth, Texas 76102.