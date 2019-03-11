Arthur Wilson, 75, passed away on March 8, 2019

Arthur Wilson, 75, of Augusta, passed away March 8, 2019 in Wichita.

Memorial service 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 13, 2019, at Countryside Christian Church in Wichita.

Art was born in Tuscola, Ill. on Feb. 21, 1944, to the late Edna (Miller) and Montelle Wilson. He attended Lincoln Christian College and was a retired Christian Church minister. Art loved music, singing and playing his guitar. On Aug. 18, 1963 he married Marla (Blakeney) in Villa Grove, Ill., who survives him.

He is also survived by: daughters, Lori Norris and husband Tom of Augusta and Lisa Givens of Bloomington, Ill.; sister, Ginny Hillard and husband Dale of Chandler, Ariz.; grandchildren, Kori Trebbe, Jennifer Norris, Corey Vaughn, Mark Glover, Tanner Givens, and Taylor Givens.

He was preceded in death by his brother Bob Wilson.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations to, a mission close to his heart, Compass Aviation, P.O. Box 307, Shelby, NC 28151.

Arrangements by Headley Funeral Chapel, Augusta.



