Mary Winsor Bartholomew, 86, died Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019 in Asheville, N.C.

Services will be at 2 p.m. April 13 at St.Giles Chapel at Deerfield, Asheville.

Edna Eileen (Logan) Straub, 74, Russell, died Wednesday, March 6, 2019, at her home.

Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday at Pohlman-Varner-Peeler Mortuary, Russell; burial of ashes will follow in Olmitz Cemetery.

Visitation will be until 8 p.m. Wednesday with family present from 6 to7 p.m. at the mortuary.

Clyde “Bud” Wyatt, 86, Plainville, died Friday, March 8, 2019, at Red Bud Village, Plainville.

Services will be at 2 p.m. Friday at Peace Luthern Church, Natoma; burial will be at 3:30 p.m. in Plainville Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 1 to 8 p.m. Thursday with family greeting friends from 5 to 8 p.m. at Plumer Overlease Funeral Home, Plainville.

Gilbert “Gib” Nicholas Urban, 86, Salina, died Saturday, March 9, 2019.

Services will be at 10 a.m. Thursday at St. Mary Catholic Church Salina; burial in Mount Calvary Cemetery, Salina.

Visitation will be from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Ryan Mortuary, Salina.

Betty Frances Rachel Schmitz Rossouw, 60, died Thursday, Jan. 31, 2019, in Via-Christi-St. Francis Hospital, Wichita following a short illness.

Services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church.

A rosary led by representatives from the Congregation of St. Joseph- Concordia, will be at 7 p.m. Friday at Enfield Funeral Home Chapel, Norton and will be followed by a wake at Bullseye Event Center.