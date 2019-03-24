Donald Lynn Ohlemeier, 82, Great Bend, formerly of La Crosse, died Friday, March 22, 2019, at Great Bend Health and Rehabilitation Center.

He was born Nov. 21, 1936, in La Crosse to Henry and Irma (Lynn) Ohlemeier. He married Pat Schwindt on June 18, 1961, in La Crosse. He later married Mary (Spitznagel) Spillar on Dec. 19, 1987, in Lawrence.

He was a self-employed carpenter. He was a U.S. Army veteran. He was a member of First Church of the Nazarene.

He enjoyed fishing, playing golf, enjoying the challenge that golf presented, especially of his hole-in-one.

Survivors include his wife, of the home; two sons, Doug Ohlemeier and wife, Brenda , Tampa, Fla., and Todd Ohlemeier, Leander, Texas; two stepsons, Bill Spillar and wife, Mandy, Leawood, and Steve Spillar, Columbine, Colo.; a stepdaughter, Sharon Spillar, St. Louis, Mo.; a brother, Bill Ohlemeier, Topeka; six grandchildren, Brandon Spillar, McKenna Spillar, Lindsey Spillar, Riley Spillar, Parker Henzel and Anais Henzel.; and his Shih Tsu, Tiny.

He was preceded in death by three brothers, Merlin Ohlemeier, Marlin Ohlemeier and Gene Ohlemeier; a sister, Janice Lawrence; and long-time canine companion, Danny Boy.

Services will be at 10 a.m. Monday at First Church of The Nazarene, Great Bend; burial in Hillcrest Memorial Park, Great Bend with military honors conducted by the Kansas National Guard Honor Guard.

Visitation will be from 1 to 9 p.m. Sunday with family receiving friends from 6 to 8 p.m. at Bryant Funeral Home, Great Bend. Memorials are suggested to Alzheimer's Association or First Church of the Nazarene in care of the funeral home.

Condolences can be left at www.bryantfh.net