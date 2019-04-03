Gary D. Dunbar, 72, passed away on March 29, 2019

In celebration of Gary’s life, the family would enjoy receiving visitors from 1 to 4 p.m. on Friday, April 5, 2019, at the El Dorado Train Depot hospitality room, 430 N. Main. Cremation has taken place.

Gary was born in Reed City, Mich. on June 2, 1946, the second child of Chester D. and Mamie Dunbar. When Gary was a toddler, the family moved to Augusta, then to El Dorado, when Gary was 10. He graduated from El Dorado High School in 1964, and was married to Janet Stiffler in 1966; they were later divorced. He graduated from Wichita Business College in 1970, and worked as an accountant for many years. Later in life, he enjoyed a career in cabinet making.

Gary was preceded in death by his parents, and his brother, Larry Dunbar.

He is survived by: his sons, Cory Dunbar and Nathan Dunbar; his loving companion of many years, Martha Brown, and her daughters Tracy Figgins Scott, Amy Figgins Asche, and Anna Figgins Campbell; his 3 sisters, Sharon (Paul) Wallace, Sheila (Terry) Morrow, Renee Maddox; his brother, Dennis (Sheryl) Dunbar; 6 grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The American Heart Association.



