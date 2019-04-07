Ralph V. Mowry, 65, Hoxie, died Sunday, March 24, 2019, at Sheridan County Health Complex Long Term Care.

He was born Oct. 6, 1953, in Hoxie to Eugene Mowry and Pearl (Kreft) Mowry.

He was a U.S. veteran.

Survivors include two brothers, Richard Mowry, Hoxie, and Robert Mowry, Brookline, Mass.; and a sister, Helen William, Hoxie.

Services will, be at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Mickey-Leopold Funeral Home, Hoxie; inurnment in Hoxie City Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 9 to 11 a.m. Tuesday with family receiving friends from 10 to 11 a.m. at the funeral home.

Memorials are suggested to Sheridan County Health Complex or Hospice Services of Northwest Kansas in care of the funeral home.

Condolences can be left at www.mickeyleopoldfuneral.com.