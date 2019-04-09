LYLE "GENE" EUGENE CUNNINGHAM, 81, passed away April 5, 2019 in Olathe, KS.

He was born April 23, 1937 in Parsons, KS to Verdna Lavina( Bowman) and Lyle Frank Cunningham.

On July 5, 1958 he was married to Elizabeth "Betty" O'Hara at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Parsons, KS.

Gene and Betty moved to Chanute, KS in 1965 and he was employed as a Marketing Group Representative for over 27 years with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas, until his retirement in 1992. During his time with Blue Cross Blue Shield, he was the recipient of several awards and special recognitions.

Following his retirement, Gene enjoyed helping at Cleaver Farm and Home Rental Store, golfing, helping a friend with his farming needs, and participating in his grandchildren's activities. Gene and Betty were also able to travel to all 50 states, and enjoyed traveling in their RV for more than 16 years.

Gene was a proud 3rd and 4th Degree members of the Knights of Columbus, a lifetime member of the Elks Club and a member of Prince of Peace Catholic Church.

Surviving family include his wife, Elizabeth "Betty", of the home, daughter Brenda (Marlyn) Swayne of Hays, KS, son Steve (Lisa) Cunningham of Olathe, KS., and six grandchildren: Michelle (Spencer)Swayne-Goff of Victoria, KS, Shannon Swayne of Glenwood Springs, CO, Samuel (Haley) Cunningham of Olathe, KS, Grace Albers of Norfolk, VA, Andrews Cunningham of Olathe, KS, Erin Albers of Muncie, IN, and two great-grandchildren, Mason and Aeris Goff of Victoria, KS. Gene is also survived by his brother Richard (Beth) Cunningham of Salina, KS.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his daughter Debra Kathleen Cunningham-Albers, and his brother, Larry Cunningham. Visitation will be held Wed., April 10 from 6-8pm at Penwell-Gabel Funeral Home, Olathe, KS, followed by funeral mass on Thurs., April 11 at 11:00am at Prince of Peace Catholic Church, Olathe, KS. Committal services will be held on Thurs., April 11 at 4pm at Mount Olivet Catholic Cemetery, Parsons, KS.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Prince of Peace Catholic Church Altar Fund.

To leave a message for the family, visit www.Penwellgabelolathe.com